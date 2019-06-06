An interim supervised consumption site will go at 150 Duke St. W. in Kitchener, after regional council approved the location at Wednesday night's council meeting.

150 Duke St. W. is also the planned permanent location for a planned supervised consumption to open later this year.

Staff recommended the site go at the Duke Street location to minimize disruption to clients who will use the site as well as the community. It will also mean the region doesn't have to spend money on a trailer rental or lease a second property.

Staff say it will cost approximately $530,000 for the interim site.

Putting the interim site in the same location as the permanent site will mean a delay of about two to three months in getting the permanent site set up, the region's director of infectious disease, dental and sexual health Karen Quigley-Hobbs told councillors.

The region has applied to the province for funding for the permanent site and is in the process of completing the application to the federal government for a permanent site.

Staff will now apply to the federal government to be allowed to have the interim site, and Quigley-Hobbs said it's about a 14-day turnaround to receive that approval.

A staff report to council says the interim site would be operational within two months of receiving approvals. That site would run for approximately six months, which is when the permanent site is expected to be ready.