Kitchener's gets own Jurassic Park at downtown pub for NBA finals

Kitchener will have its own version of Jurassic Park, thanks to downtown pub Bobby O'Brien's with some help from the City of Kitchener.

Bobby O'Brien's will be turning on the Jumbotron screen and transforming their patio into a viewing party for the Toronto Raptors basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at 9 p.m.

This is the first time the Raptors have ever made it into the NBA finals, having defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. In Toronto, thousands of Raptors fans gather in Jurassic Park, held in Maple Leaf Square, to cheer on the team.

Bobby O'Brien's plans to host viewing parties for all the games in the final series. Kathy McGrath, manager at Bobby O'Brien's, said they are expecting hundreds to come to watch Game 1.

The outside patio will be an all-ages area, said McGrath, but only people 19 and over will be allowed to watch the game on the TVs inside the pub.

McGrath hopes the event will engage the community and encourage people to spend more time downtown.

"We're working to have everybody recognize and realize how great downtown Kitchener is," she said. "So, we work a lot with the city, it's been a great partnership."

The City of Kitchener will be helping Bobby O'Brien's host the party, by providing tables and chairs as well as other forms of logistical support.

"It's been a while where we've gotten this far with the Raptors, or with the Leafs, or with the Jays" McGrath said.

She hopes that a shot at the championship is the ideal opportunity for the city to come together to share their pride and excitement.

"Just because we can't make it to Toronto, doesn't mean we can't enjoy the game in our own little Jurassic Park."