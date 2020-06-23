Tuesday's rainy weather closes Kitchener drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

Inclement weather has closed Kitchener's drive-thru testing clinic said Grand River Hospital, which runs the facility located in the Catalyst137 building parking lot.

In a notice posted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, staff said anyone who was in line would get tested but new arrivals would be turned away.

Heavy rain doused Kitchener most of Tuesday morning. Rain and a risk of thunderstorms is expected to continue into the afternoon and early evening.

The clinic, at 137 Glasgow St, will reopen on Wednesday, provided the weather improves.

The clinic doesn't require people to make appointments and the hospital says it's allowed them to process 400 tests a day.

In a news release Friday, clinic manager Sarah Sullivan said the drive-thru clinic has been "critical" in increasing the number of tests performed within the Region of Waterloo Public Health unit.