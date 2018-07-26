Up to 50mm of rain by end of day Friday says Environment Canada

There's potential for "significant rain" Thursday and Friday, with up to 50 millimetres forecast for Waterloo region and Wellington County, which could lead to water ponding, said Environment Canada in a special weather statement this morning.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms beginning mid-morning Thursday, continuing into the early evening.

"A few rounds of rainfall are expected for portions of Southern Ontario the next couple of days," said the weather authority. The rain is currently forecast to continue into Saturday in Waterloo region and Wellington County.

Thursday's high is forecast to reach a high of 17 C. Though the ground has — for the most part — thawed, Environment Canada warns it still has "a limited ability to absorb this rainfall."

That means low-lying areas could see some water ponding.