Rabies baits to be dropped in North Dumfries after rabid skunk found

Khaki-green coloured rabies vaccine baits will be dropped around North Dumfries early next week after a skunk in the township tested positive for rabies.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says there have also been two confirmed positive rabies cases in the Niagara area. Region of Waterloo Public Health announced on Nov. 28 that the rabid skunk was found in Ayr.

The baits will be dropped by helicopter. They're a blister pack that contains the vaccine is made of wax and have a vanilla-sugar flavour that attracts wild animals. When raccoons, skunks or foxes eat the baits, they will be vaccinated.

The baits are labelled "do not eat" and the ministry says if a person finds a bait, they shouldn't touch it.

The ministry will fly a yellow EC130 helicopter on Monday and Tuesday to drop the baits from the sky in the area around Ayr. Bait will also be hand dropping bait this week closer to the village.