City of Kitchener cleans up Queen Victoria statue, plans community conversation

A community conversation is planned following the cleanup of red paint on the statue of Queen Victoria in downtown Kitchener, Ont., Monday.

A report will be brought forward to Kitchener city council in June to look at beginning a community dialogue about the statue which the city said will emphasize the voices of the local Indigenous community.

"The city recognizes there is a need to include Indigenous stories, culture, and contributions in our public spaces and to emphasize the voices of those who have been harmed by colonialism in the decision-making processes moving forward," the city said a statement to CBC News.

"This community conversation will include education as a foundational component."

The city decided not to immediately remove the paint after police were called to the city's downtown Victoria Park the morning of May 5 and found red paint had again been thrown at the statue.

A spokesperson said the city "wanted to pause out of respect for Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and People."

Police said officers responded to Victoria park at approximately 9:05 a.m. and found red paint on the statue of Queen Victoria in Victoria Park on May 5. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

City staff will also work with a sub-committee of the region's Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group to review the use of public spaces.

The working group is made up of representatives from all local municipalities and has five sub-committees focused on the following issues:

Learning and Development.

Honorarium and Compensation Practices.

Indigenous Placekeeping and Land Opportunities.

Communications and Events.

Heritage, Cultural Landscapes, Plaques and Commemoration.

The collaboration with the working group could include conversation on naming or renaming of municipal roads, spaces, facilities and public commemorations or artwork.