New quantum centre in Waterloo to probe nature's deepest and weirdest secrets
Clay Riddell Centre for Quantum Matter being funded by $10M donation
Canadian research will probe some of the deepest and strangest properties of the world within the atom in a new centre for the study of quantum matter.
Quantum matter is the basic science behind everything from the next generation of supercomputers to power lines that can transmit electricity without losing any of it.
The Clay Riddell Centre for Quantum Matter, announced by the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont., is being funded by a $10 million donation from the Riddell Family Foundation.
Researcher Tim Hsieh says the work is a lot more grounded in everyday life than topics such as synthetic quantum systems and string theory may sound.
He says his research keeps him in constant touch with experimental scientists, yet he still relies on what he calls daydreaming — the ability to come up with new ideas that sound off-the-wall, but could lead to fresh ways of understanding the world.
Hsieh says the new centre is one of very few in the world at the forefront of such work.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.