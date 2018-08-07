The Region of Waterloo Public Health has suspended operations at a Kitchener clinic following a client complaint.

The organization is warning the public about a potential risk of a bacterial infection for people who have undergone procedures at the pain management clinic located at 1601 River Rd E. in Kitchener.

"Region of Waterloo Public Health is currently investigating past practices at this clinic and will take any additional appropriate actions as needed," they said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, the clinic now has to suspend any services that require infection prevention and control practices.

Public health is advising anyone who may have had a procedure done at the clinic within the last 30 days to look out for symptoms of infection including:

Pain or discomfort in the injection area, increasing over time

Increased drainage of the injection site

Increasing redness, warmth to the touch and swelling of the injection area

Fever/Chills

"For clients for whom it's been more than 30 days since their last procedure, if they have questions about whether symptoms they've experienced may be related to a procedure at this clinic, we advise them to consult with their health care provide," public health said.

Any health care providers who suspect a patient has an infection as a result of the clinic, are being asked to contact Region of Waterloo Public Health.

Public health and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario continue to investigate.