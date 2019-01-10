Justin Trudeau to hold town hall in Cambridge Tuesday night
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Cambridge Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting.
Town hall meeting to discuss job creation, growing the economy, MPs say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a town hall meeting in Cambridge Tuesday evening.
The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. and will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School.
Trudeau will be joined by four local Liberal MPs: Bardish Chagger of Waterloo, Raj Saini of Kitchener Centre, Marwan Tabbara of Kitchener South-Hespeler and Bryan May of Cambridge.
A release, posted to the websites of all the local MPs involved says the town hall will discuss topics like jobs, growing the economy and building a "stronger, more resilient middle class."
People are asked to RSVP for the event, but not everyone who RSVPs will get in.
Admission will be first come, first served. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m.
