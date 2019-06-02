Pride march celebrates LGBT community in Waterloo region

More than 150 people marched from Kitchener city hall to Victoria Park to celebrate Pride month on Sunday.

The event was organized by tri-Pride, a non-profit LGBTQ organization that hosts Pride events across Waterloo region.

Crowds of people make their way downtown as part of tri-Pride's 2019 Pride March. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Families and friends took to the streets of downtown Kitchener sporting rainbow flags and shouting chants, including "Trans lives matter!"

The march was followed by a family picnic at the gazebo on Roos Island in the park.

Many people sported colourful capes, including the rainbow LGBT pride flag and the pink, purple and blue bi pride flag, which celebrates bisexuality. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

The event capped off more than a week of celebrations including a Pride Prom for youth, a live music festival and the Queer Night Out dance.

A rainbow flag was also raised at the Waterloo Regional Police Service headquarters.