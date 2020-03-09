Federal government 'dragging its heels' in helping province, Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says he's preparing to bring a team of ministers with him to Ottawa to tell the federal government they need more funding for projects like transportation and infrastructure.

Ford made the comments Monday morning during an event at Communitech in Kitchener. He was asked about two-way, all-day GO trains to Waterloo region, something politicians in the region have been calling for for years.

Ford says the province is investing in building transit, and have improved two-way, all-day GO trains to the region in the past year, but they need federal help to do more.

"It's really having a proper partner to come to the table," Ford said. "And to be very frank, the federal government's dragging their heels big time on this."

He said he's taking a group of ministers, dubbed Team Ontario, to the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa, which is set to start this Friday.

"Usually you don't bring your team of ministers up there, but it's absolutely critical," he said.

"We're bringing in the minister of health, infrastructure, transportation, economic development, finance and treasury — kind of stormtroopers going up there to get the money."

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo requested comment from local MPs and the prime minister's office but did not immediately hear back.

Ford talks education

During the "fireside chat" with Communitech president Iain Klugman, Ford was also asked about ways he's helping the economy grow.

Ford said the province is investing in science, tech, engineering and math programs, otherwise known as STEM, at universities and colleges as well as ensuring high schools students are ready for "jobs of the future."

This was the only time during the chat that Ford mentioned the ongoing job action by teachers and education workers. He said students want online courses, which the province has said it won't impose on students and they can opt out.

Ford said the teachers' "unions are underestimating the skills of students."

There are students in rural and remote areas who don't have access to the kinds of courses students in Waterloo region, Toronto and other urban centres do, he said.

"Now they'll be able to have the same courses and available to them that any other student and a city or or the suburbs would have," he said.

'I don't want to hurt people': Ford

Ford said he had received budget documents over the weekend.

"I've got to be careful," he said. "I can't tell you everything, but it's going to be fiscally prudent budget."

He said the province is planning to spend more on education and healthcare, as well as mental health and addiction.

"I don't want to hurt people," he said.

A small group of people demonstrated in front of Communitech in Kitchener on Monday morning before Premier Doug Ford took part in a fireside chat. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Teachers protest outside

Outside the event, a small group of people held flags in support of teachers and education workers as well as calling for funding for families of children with autism.

"I think it's important to have a constant visibility for the message, that we're not just doing this when it's convenient. We're here before our school day starts," said Samantha Hayward, a teacher who protested outside the event. "This is an important issue that we need to keep in the forefront and remind him that, yeah, people care and we're going to be here."

Ramzi Abdi is an occasional teacher and said he's concerned about cuts to special education, green energy and sexual assault support centres.

"I have three young kids at home and I worry about the impact that the cuts will have on them. These cuts will leave scars that will be felt by my kids when they're adults probably if we don't do something to try and stop them," said Abdi.