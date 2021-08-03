Cambridge eco project hopes to map pollinator gardens from Waterloo region to Toronto
About 150 people have registered gardens but organizers hope to get 1,000
An eco reserve based in Cambridge, Ont., is working to build a pollinator map along the Toronto-Waterloo region corridor.
The rare Charitable Research Reserve is looking for 1,000 people with pollinator-friendly plants in their garden to sign up.
Laura Klein, Gosling engagement coordinator at rare — who facilitates the project — said it is important because these gardens support and maintain pollinators by providing the necessary habitat.
"Pollination is a central, ecological process, so that means it's critical for healthy plants and for productive ecosystems," Klein told CBC K-W.
"So, having a pollinator garden at home is a great way to contribute to a healthy environment."
Connecting people
In addition to supporting pollinators, Klein said the 1,000 gardens project is actually connecting people who have individual gardens at home with each other.
"Right now we have about 150 people that have currently registered their gardens with the project but we're hoping to get to 1,000," Klein said.
"The idea came about and we started working on it actually in spring of 2020 as kind of a tool for outreach, for education, and it was spurred on as a way for people to become part of something bigger.
"Last spring, when everyone was staying at home, it felt like an important way for people to still connect with nature while still being at home," she added.
Anyone with a garden can participate
Klein said anyone with a garden, small to large, who has plant species supporting pollinators, can participate in the project.
"So, that could be your entire yard or it could just be a few pots on a balcony," she said.
"Any garden, large to small, that has native flowering plants that will support pollinators can get involved."
The project's website — where people can register for rare's 1,000 gardens project — also provides a list of popular pollinator species.
These include:
- Asters.
- Bee Balm.
- Black-eyed Susan.
- Blazing Stars.
- Boneset.
- Coneflowers.
- Goldenrods.
- Joe Pye.
- Milkweeds.
- Pholox.
- Sunflowers.
- Vervains.
- Violets.
- Wild Columbine.
But Klein said they are hoping to learn what plants are most prevalent in urban centres.
"Our idea of the corridor is from Waterloo region through Wellington to Toronto, but we're totally happy to have people from all over register and they would still be able to see themselves appear on the map," she said.
Klein said they are also selling 'This is a Pollinator Garden' signs as part of the project.
"It's a way for people to spread the word to their neighbours and community about why their lawns might be a bit less manicured, why they don't have traditional grass," she said.
A 'double whammy' for pollinators
Professor of biology and environmental studies at York University Laurence Packer said the diversity and abundance of pollinators like bees are being influenced by climate change and habitat fragmentation.
He said a major problem for most organisms is due to habitat change caused by human activities.
He cited industrialized agriculture and urbanization as the two main causes of greater fragmentation.
"It's the double whammy of climate change and habitat fragmentation that is going to make the lives of bees more difficult," Packer told CBC News.
"So, the more people who plant pollinator-friendly flowers, the better."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?