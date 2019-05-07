Police renew calls for tips in Cambridge hotel shooting

Police are renewing calls for tips in a shooting that happened at the Grand River Hotel in Cambridge in April.

Officers were called to the hotel around 2 a.m. on April 27.

They discovered a man had suffered "minor injuries" after being shot. Police said at the time they had arrested a Kitchener man who was wanted in connection to "recent incidents" throughout the region.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with discharge pistol with intent to endanger life, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and assault.

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service revealed more about the shooting, saying they believe it may have started with a fight inside the hotel before it moved outside.

Police believe the shooting happened in the back parking lot of the hotel.

They're now asking anyone who might have seen the shooting or with information on what happened to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.