Police are trying to track down a pair of suspects who made off with 250 "large" chocolate bars from a grocery store in Guelph, Ont. earlier this month.

Police say it happened on Jan. 17 at a grocery store on Edinburgh Road S. when a man and woman "drew a lot of attention" as they piled chocolate bars into a cart.

They then exited the store with a large bag and left behind an empty cart, Const. Rebecca Pitcher said.

"I have to say, I've never seen a case like this, where that much chocolate has been stolen," Pitcher said. "People certainly are creative in their needs."

A total of about 250 large chocolate bars were stolen — of the mint-chocolate variety.

The pair has not yet been identified, and Guelph police said they're asking for help "identifying these sticky fingers."

"I was surprised. My question to myself was, 'What do you need that much chocolate for?'" said Pitcher.

"There's a couple comments flying around in terms of ideas why somebody might need this much chocolate — perhaps a fondue party?"

Assistance welcome

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365.

"Guelph police does take each theft seriously and we investigate them to the fullest and that's why we're looking for any assistance on this investigation," Pitcher said.

In terms of what an eagle-eyed citizen might be on the lookout for, Pitcher said perhaps someone saw something at the store that day or "anybody that all of a sudden has a large amount of mint-chocolate at their residence? I don't know —that's just all of a sudden come into contact with that much chocolate for an unknown reason."

It's not the first large chocolate heist in Guelph. In 2017, 300 Kinder Eggs were lifted from a store in the city's north end and loaded into a gold van.

Pitcher said she doesn't believe Guelph has a problem with chocolate theft, though.

"I'm sure there's plenty of [odd thefts] out there, but this one, I suppose, takes the chocolate cake," Pitcher said.