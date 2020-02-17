Police investigate 'suspicious' fire at Frederick Street apartment
Waterloo regional police say no injuries occurred as a result of the Sunday evening fire.
Fire happened Sunday evening, police say
Waterloo regional police say a Sunday evening fire at an apartment building on Frederick Street has been deemed "suspicious."
Police say first responders were called to the apartment building at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported and damage to the building was minimal, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.