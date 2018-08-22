Woman dead, man airlifted to hospital after house explosion in south Kitchener

A woman is dead and a man has been airlifted to hospital after a house explosion in south Kitchener Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Sprucedale Crescent, between Claycroft Court and Blackwell Drive, just after 8 a.m.

Emergency officials said the woman who was killed and the injured man have not yet been identified, but they were in the backyard area of the home when the explosion happened.

The man remains in critical condition at Hamilton General Hospital.

Police said both people seemed to have "come from the residence," but they don't know if they were visiting the home.

"To our knowledge, at this point, everyone that we're aware of is accounted for, but we can't confirm that there is not anybody else in the dwelling because we haven't been able to do that investigation at this point," said Waterloo Regional Police Service Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk.

"We haven't been able to get to the scene for obvious reasons. It's still unsafe to do so and coroner has yet to arrive to the scene to examine the deceased person."

The house itself was levelled.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said one person was dead and another was airlifted to hospital after an explosion at a home on Sprucedale Crescent on Wednesday morning. (Waterloo Regional Police Service/Twitter )

"We are currently actively fighting fires in three homes related to explosion," Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill said shortly after 11 a.m. "This is a significant event that called all of our all available resources."

Several homes on either side of the explosion were evacuated. A neighbour's home directly behind the explosion was damaged.

People living nearby told CBC News they felt the ground shake, and they came out of their homes to see vehicles covered in debris, including home insulation scattered on the road.

Rehill said there is currently no threat to neighbouring areas, but it was too soon to say when people might be able to safely return to their homes.

Police said gas, water and power would be shut off for a "lengthy amount of time" nearby, and Kitchener Utilities is on standby to assist with any other shut-offs as needed.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.