Pokémon Go players on why they've still got to catch 'em all 5 years after game's debut

Shuja Ahmadi started playing Pokémon Go in 2016 when the game first launched, but when he moved to Canada three years ago, he was able to use the game to help him meet new friends.

"I didn't have any friends, especially in Guelph, so I started playing Pokémon Go more and I started making a lot of friends," Ahmadi said Sunday morning while playing the game at Riverside Park in the Ontario city.

Standing beside him on Sunday as the two took part in raid battles and tried to catch various Pokémon characters was one of those friends he made through the augmented reality game, Debjit Seth.

"It's a great way to make friends," Seth said.

"It's a fun way to get outside and play," Seth said just before a group of players moved on to another gym for another raid. "It's great to see everyone out here, even during the pandemic, as long as they're being safe, social distancing."

Game has changed

Pokémon Go launched in 2016 and this summer marks its fifth anniversary. The gaming app allows people to use their cellphones to catch animated Pokémon, including through an augmented reality that makes it look as if the Pokémon are in the person's space, like at a park or on the sidewalk.

This photo taken through the Pokémon Go gaming app shows a special five-year anniversary Pikachu character that people could catch. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

The game has evolved and changed over those five years, including adapting to make it easier for people to play during the pandemic.

That's something Jackie Le appreciates. She liked how Niantic, the company behind the game, made sure to adapt to changes in the world, like increasing distances from pokéstops and gyms during the pandemic, and introducing remote raid passes, so people could get invited to a raid battle from home.

"They're always releasing new Pokémon, keeping people interested, giving people free items," she said.

Sense of nostalgia

Nik Hall has played the game on and off for those five years, and says he feels a sense of nostalgia because he was eight or nine years old when the TV series came out.

"When this came out, I was super excited because there's never really been a game like this for Pokémon let alone mobile apps period," he said.

"The game's been evolving, the player base is growing and they're very dedicated to upgrading it and staying in touch with the community. So the game's been quality the last few years and it's only getting better and I can't put it down."

Lisa and Brandon Sparry with their Pokémon through the gaming app. (Provided by Brandon Sparry)

He was battling in a raid with friends, Lisa and Brandon Sparry. Lisa said they started playing in 2016, took some breaks, but really got back into the game in the past eight months.

"Hatching the eggs, taking the steps, most of my goals for exercise this summer has now been around Pokémon Go," she said.

Her husband added it was a way to see people during the pandemic without getting too close.

"We've been doing it to hang out and just go out after work on a Tuesday for spotlight hour or hit the community day, just spend some time outside," he said.

"I can definitely see a lot of people coming back to it as the pandemic eases up."

Jackie Le, left, and Matthew De Guzman got their neighbour, Jackie McAlpine, right, into playing Pokémon Go during the pandemic. They say it's a fun way to get out of the house and the game can be played while wearing a mask or physically apart from other people. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

'Great community'

Le and Matthew De Guzman got their neighbour, Jackie McAlpine, into the game.

"It kind of kept us going and you could do it safely with masks," McAlpine said.

De Guzman said he appreciates getting to know people through the game.

"It was a great community when you meet people online, too, and you get to meet all these new and cool people. It really brings a community together, and like especially during COVID, when we had really nothing to do, it really brings you together and you have something to do."

Le has played the game since 2016, and said she's been a fan of Pokémon since the 1990s.

"It helped me also get outside, sometimes I take my puppy with me, we go on long walks," she said.

"It's very nostalgic and because of the activity component of it, you feel good actually playing because you're getting out. It doesn't feel like a waste of time because at least you're getting out and getting fresh air, meeting other people and exercising.

"I think that's one of the reasons why it has kept me going for so many years."