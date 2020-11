Peterborough, Ont., man charged after bomb threats emailed to Ontario cities, Vancouver

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing more than a dozen charges after police say he emailed bomb threats to institutions across Ontario and in Vancouver.

Police say Josuha Kimble, 40, was arrested on Tuesday.

He's facing two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, as well as eight counts each for conveying a false message and public mischief.

Police say the emails were sent on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for Peterborough police say the threats were made to a school in Ontario's Durham Region, libraries in Guelph, Ont., and Ottawa, two Toronto hotels and a hotel in Vancouver.

Durham regional police say that Port Perry High School was the target of one of Kimble's threats.