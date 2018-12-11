Perth County sees rise in overdoses, warns public of fentanyl spike

After seeing an increase of opioid-related overdoses and deaths, Perth County's health unit is warning the public about using illicit drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine being "cut" with fentanyl.

"There is no easy way to know if fentanyl is in what a person is using," a press release issued by the Perth District Health Unit said.

The health unit says they've been collecting opioid-related data on a weekly basis since November 2017 from first responders (including paramedic services, fire and police), hospitals, methadone clinics, school boards, dental professionals and a family health team.

"Local police and paramedic services are reporting an increase in calls related to overdoses throughout 2018, including four overdose deaths," the release said.

"Investigation into these matters is continuing, however, it's suspected that these deaths were a result of fentanyl use."

Tips

They're advising people using drugs to stay safe by following these tips:

Do not use alone: make sure you are with others or a friend.

Use a small amount first.

Use only one drug at a time (don't mix).

Get a naloxone kit. Search here to find out where you can get one.

If someone shows signs of an opioid overdose, people should call 911 immediately, administer naloxone and start CPR.

Overdose signs

The health unit in Perth reminds the public that under Ontario's Good Samaritan law, a person will not be charged for simple drug possession if they are calling 911 to report an overdose they're experiencing or witnessing.

Signs of an opioid overdose includes slow and shallow breathing, snoring and gurgling sounds, blue lips and fingernails, loss of consciousness, being unresponsive to stimuli and pinpoint pupils.