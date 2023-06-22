'I don't think music ever leaves you': Stratford church organist retires after 63 years

Earl Clark had dedicated his life to music, joining St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Stratford as their musical director and organist 63 years ago, and will be retiring on Sunday June 25. That will be the day he plays his last service there.

"I always felt that I had a God-given talent and that was music," Clark said. "And that it was only right for me to develop that and give that gift to people."

"I was brought up all through the church and I was taught the Christian ideas, you know, that you learn to give. And that was very important to me and music was one thing that I could [give]."

Clark explained that his decision to retire was, in part, due to his health. The 88-year-old has had cancer-related surgeries and said that he struggles with mobility and fatigue.

Even though he's having to step away from the church organ, he doesn't plan to lose his connection to music.

"With a musician, I don't think music ever leaves you, and there's so many different branches," he said. "I've got a large number of recordings at home. I'll be able to sit down and really listen to them … I think that's important."

Clark has a long history in this part of Ontario. He moved to Stratford on Jan. 1, 1960 from Kincardine to work at St. Andrew's, and taught music and other subjects in the schools across Perth County. And after landing in Stratford, he's never looked back.

"I love my city. I'm very proud of it," he said.

"I decided when I moved to Stratford, this was the place I was going make my career, and St. Andrew's has been a big part of that career."

'He wasn't just the organist'

Music isn't just a passion for Clark — but it's been a way for him to develop a relationship with his congregation. He said he believes that "the congregation makes the organist."

Kathy Currie is a part of that congregation. She'd met Clark when she was a young child the year he began at the church in 1960.

Currie said that they "have a singing congregation because of him," but explained that "he wasn't just the organist."

"He was a member and he was involved in absolutely everything that we did. He was a member of session … he led the choir into fundraising and doing musicals," she said.

"He wasn't just there for the job."