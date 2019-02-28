Robert Myers has been named the Perimeter Institute's new director, marking the end of an era for Neil Turok who led the theoretical physics research centre since 2008.

Myers, originally from Deep River Ont., has a PhD from Princeton. He is known for his contributions to quantum field theory, gravitational physics, black holes and cosmology, with research focused on "foundational questions in quantum theory and gravity," the institute said in a news release Thursday.

He received the Herzberg Medal in 1999 for his work in black hole microphysics and D-branes — an element of string theory.

Myers also has a long history with the institute; he became its first-ever faculty member in 2001.

Myer's move to Waterloo caught the eye of other prominent physicists, adding legitimacy to the fledgling theoretical physics research institute.

In 2008, the late Stephen Hawking joined as its first distinguished visiting research chair and later declared Perimeter Institute "one of the world's leading centres for theoretical physics — if not the leading centre."

Turok will stay on at Perimeter as a full-time researcher in the institute's cosmology research hub.

"Although I'm stepping down from that role, I'm not going anywhere," Turok said in the news release. "Cosmology has provided us with some amazing puzzles and clues about how the universe works. I'm greatly looking forward to focusing full time on understanding them. I could not imagine a better place to do so."