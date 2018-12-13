Councillor wants to rename Cambridge's pedestrian bridge for former mayor Doug Craig

Cambridge's former mayor, Doug Craig, may have a bridge named in his honour.

Ward seven Coun. Frank Monteiro is suggesting the city should rename Galt's pedestrian bridge to "Craig's Crossing" in honour of Craig's years of city service.

"It would be something to remember and honour him," Monteiro told CBC News.

Craig was elected as a Hespeler ward alderman in 1976 and served as a city and regional councillor in 1991, along with other committees, until he was elected mayor in November 2000.

Monteiro said he chose the pedestrian bridge to be renamed as it was one of Craig's last accomplishments in the Back to the Rivers Project. The project was controversial.

"He got a lot of flack, a lot of heat over it," Monteiro said.

He hopes renaming the bridge will follow in the foot steps of what other cities have done, such as Kitchener, which named Carl Zehr Square in front of city hall after a former mayor.

"I think it was fitting for Doug to be honoured with something in his name that will be part of the Cambridge history," Monterio said.

Monteiro says he plans on introducing a full motion in early January to rename the bridge.