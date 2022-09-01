Memorial scholarship set up in honour of junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman

A scholarship has been set up to honour Eli Palfreyman, the captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Ayr Centennials who died last week after collapsing in the change room at a pre-season tournament.

"The purpose of this scholarship is to award funds for education to the member of the Ayr Centennials who best represents the character of Eli both on and off the ice," a social media post by the team reads.

"The annual winner will represent the values, goals and code of conduct that best represents the Ayr Centennials."

Our captain will live on in a memorial scholarship presented annually. Our 5050 & Storm jersey raffle for our game will be directed to this fund. Also all Online 5050 draws in sept will be directed to this fund.

Palfreyman, 20, died Sept. 30 after being taken to hospital. The cause of death has not been released.

'The right way to honour Eli'

Centennials vice-president, Brian Shantz said it was important for the team to establish a scholarship for two main reasons:

"First of all, academically, we have some great students on our team and some of them need assistance to pay for their education," he said.

"Secondly, what's the right way to honour Eli for long term? Most of the tributes right now are short term, but by honouring him for a lengthy period of time — and we hope maybe perpetual — his name will live on in Ayr and the Centennials' organization."

The exact value of the scholarship is still being determined.

Palfreyman's funeral is today (Tuesday), with the service at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr.