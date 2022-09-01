Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Memorial scholarship set up in honour of junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman

A scholarship has been set up to honour Eli Palfreyman, the captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Ayr Centennials who passed away last week after collapsing in the change room at a tournament.

Scholarship will be awarded each year to the player ‘who best represents the character of Eli’

Portrait of young man beside photo of flowers and a hockey stick with the words "our captain number 17."
Flowers and hockey sticks were left in front of the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., on Thursday morning by people wanting to honour Ayr Centennials player Eli Palfreyman, who died Tuesday night after a game that was part of a pre-season tournament. (Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League/Kate Bueckert/CBC)

"The purpose of this scholarship is to award funds for education to the member of the Ayr Centennials who best represents the character of Eli both on and off the ice," a social media post by the team reads.

"The annual winner will represent the values, goals and code of conduct that best represents the Ayr Centennials." 

Palfreyman, 20, died Sept. 30 after being taken to hospital. The cause of death has not been released.

'The right way to honour Eli'

Centennials vice-president, Brian Shantz said it was important for the team to establish a scholarship for two main reasons:

"First of all, academically, we have some great students on our team and some of them need assistance to pay for their education," he said. 

"Secondly, what's the right way to honour Eli for long term? Most of the tributes right now are short term, but by honouring him for a lengthy period of time — and we hope maybe perpetual — his name will live on in Ayr and the Centennials' organization."

The exact value of the scholarship is still being determined.

Palfreyman's funeral is today (Tuesday), with the service at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr. 

