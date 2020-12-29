University of Waterloo professor emeritus named to Order of Canada

A University of Waterloo professor emeritus is one of 25 people in Ontario being awarded the Order of Canada.

Frances Westley is being honoured for her work in the study and application of social innovation in Canada and around the world.

According to a statement on the university's website, Westley describes social innovation as "any initiative (product, process, program, project or platform) that challenges and, over time, contributes to changing the defining routines, resource and authority flows or beliefs of the broader social system in which it is introduced."

Westley will be invited by Governor General Julie Payette to a future ceremony where she will receive the Order of Canada insignia.

There is a total of 61 new appointments to the Order including one companion, 13 officers and 47 members.