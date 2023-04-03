Wellington County OPP issues public safety alert after 3 opioid overdoses over the weekend

Wellington County OPP has issued a public safety alert after officers responded to three opioid overdoses over the weekend.

OPP said the overdoses happened in the North Wellington and Centre Wellington areas.

In each instance, police said naloxone was administered and none of the overdoses were fatal.

But due to the number of overdoses in a short period of time, Wellington OPP is raising concern and says anyone using unregulated drugs should use extreme caution, should not use alone and should have Narcan readily available.

OPP said anyone who suffers serious illness after consuming a narcotic should call 911, attend a local emergency room, or attend a walk-in clinic immediately.