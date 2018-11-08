Former Kitchener lawyer faces fraud charges over trust account

A former Kitchener real estate lawyer is facing several fraud charges after an investigation his law firm's trust account, according to the OPP.

Police said a total loss of $1.5 million affected 49 people.

The 37-year-old man previously operated and worked at Mullun Law, which has offices in several Ontario cities, including Kitchener, Ottawa, the GTA and Sudbury.

Officers arrested the man on Sunday. He's scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on June 12.