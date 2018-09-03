Police identify Mississauga man who died in apparent drowning in Ontario lake

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a Mississauga man who died in a possible drowning at a campground south of Guelph, Ont.

Noel Michael Badillo, 46, was swimming at Emerald Lake Campground in Puslinch, Ont., Saturday when he went under the water and failed to resurface, according to the OPP.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

At the time, police said alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in his death.