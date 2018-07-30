Body of missing Brampton man, 31, found in Belwood Lake

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have found the body of the missing 31-year-old man from Brampton, who they say did not resurface after being in distress while swimming in Belwood Lake.

Const. Joshua Cunningham said the OPP's dive team discovered the body on Monday afternoon.

"If you're out on a boat, no matter what your skill level is or what you think it is for swimming, a life jacket can save your life," Cunningham said.

Police have not said if the man who died had been in a boat before going under water, or if he had just been swimming in the lake.

Wellington County OPP responded to a rescue call late Sunday afternoon that reported two men in distress were swimming in Belwood Lake.

One man was rescued by a boater and rushed to the local hospital, but the second man didn't resurface.

Police, fire rescue crews and the paramedic service started looking for him on Sunday. They ended at dusk and resumed searching on Monday at dawn.