OPP increasing traffic enforcement for March break
Expect to see more officers on the road in Wellington County over March break.
Officers cracking down on distracted driving, Wellington County OPP say
Wellington County OPP have launched their annual distracted driving campaign, scheduled to run until Sunday.
They're asking drivers to be extra vigilant, with more traffic expected on the roads and more young people out on foot.
On Jan. 1, the penalty for distracted driving increased to a fine of $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day license suspension. Penalties increase for each subsequent offence.
Longer license suspensions are given to novice drivers who are making their way through the graduated licensing system.
In 2018, the OPP investigated more than 9,000 crashes tied to distracted driving. 55 of those crashes were fatal.
