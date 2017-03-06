What happens in Ontario when police are charged with sexual assault?

On Wednesday, a London judge handed down a not guilty verdict in a sexual assault case against a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer, and while that case has concluded, another sexual assault case against a WRPS officer is making its way through the court system.

Caleb Roy, an officer who served for 26 years, was charged with sexual assault after an investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

He was also charged with breach of trust in relation to incidents between October 2010 and December 2012 and remains suspended with pay.

Same rights

So, what does the process look like for officers facing criminal charges — specifically, for sexual assault?

According to criminal lawyers Lawrence Greenspon and David Butt, police who are charged with criminal offences have the same rights as anyone else in a court room.

"That's the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. They have the right to a trial," said Greenspon, who is based in Ottawa.

However, court trials of police officers are often moved to another jurisdiction.

"Police officers, of course by the very nature of their work, tend to develop close relationships — just because they're working every day with crown attorneys. They're testifying every day in front of local judges and so they become known people to those local crown attorneys and judges," said Butt, who has represented police officers.

"When you have to prosecute a police officer, to preserve both the appearance and the substance of independence it is almost always the case that you use an out-of-town prosecutor and an out-of-town judge," he said.

Special Investigations Unit

Under the current Police Services Act, all police services in Ontario are obligated to notify the Special Investigations Unit of police incidents that involve death or serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault by an officer.

"Ontario was the first in Canada to go to this model, and we did that in the very early 1990s," Butt said.

"We've had this model for going on three decades now, and obviously, there are always tweaks to be worked out, but B.C. and Alberta have looked at our model and adopted something very similar that's operational in those two provinces," he said.

The Special Investigations Unit can recommend criminal charges or terminate an investigation without charges.

The CBC asked Ontario's SIU to explain the process of their investigations and what might lead to a sexual assault investigation being terminated, but they declined to give an on-the-record interview.

Instead, they provided a statement saying, in part, that a case involving a sexual assault allegation could be terminated due to these reasons:

"The complainant refused to provide a statement or otherwise to cooperate with the SIU investigation, thereby not giving the SIU enough information to determine what transpired.

The complainant's allegations disclosed in the course of her [sic] or her interview with the SIU could not, in law, amount to a sexual assault.

There was no reliable evidence to allow the Director to form reasonable grounds that an individual was sexually assaulted by any police officer."

The SIU is currently not mandated to publish or "post any reports dealing with investigations of a sexual nature," including sexual assault allegations.

In cases not involving sexual assault "they do post reports of their investigations online if they're concluded without charges," Butt said.

"If there is a charge, then the entire case unfolds in a public court room, so to that extent there is quite a degree of transparency."

Police are also subject to an internal employment review process after their criminal trial concludes, regardless of whether the officer is found guilty or not guilty.

Internal investigations

According to a spokesperson for the WRPS, once the SIU has been notified about an incident involving an officer, whether the officer is cleared or not, the police service is required to conduct a parallel investigation into the incident. The purpose of that investigation is "reviewing the policies of/or services provided by the [police] service and the conduct of any involved officers."

That review is known as a Section 11 review, and is done under the Police Services Act.

"Once Section 11 Reviews are completed, they are presented to the Police Services Board and a report is released to the public. This is to ensure transparency and accountability to members of the public by our service," the WRPS said in a statement.

Internal police processes are quite different from a criminal proceeding, according to Greenspon.

"The standard of proof is not as high as in the criminal courts. It's a standard of what they call 'clear and convincing evidence,'" he said, adding it is closer to the civil standard of 'balance of probability' than the criminal 'reasonable doubt.'

"What that means is they don't need a high of a level of proof in order to make out a disciplinary infraction or offence against an officer."