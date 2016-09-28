Education leaders dominate top 10 on Sunshine List in K-W, Guelph

Ontario's annual Sunshine List, which names the highest-paid public sector employees, is out for 2018.

In the Kitchener-Waterloo-Guelph area, leaders of educational institutions place in eight of the 10 highest-paid provincially-funded positions.

The area has three large universities, a community college as well as other educational facilities.

From the provincial government public sector salary disclosure database, they are:

Neil Turok , director of the Perimeter Institute ($524,182.51).

, director of the Perimeter Institute ($524,182.51). Feridun Hamdullahpur president of the University of Waterloo ($475,631.08).

Malcolm Maxwell, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital Corp. ($434,016.51).

Franco Vaccarino, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Guelph ($423,648.06).

John Tibbits, president, Conestoga College ($409,900.00).

James Rush, vice-president, Academic and provost of the University of Waterloo ($399,680.76).

Robert Myers, faculty at the Perimeter Institute ($355,669.32).

Bruce Lauckner, CEO of Waterloo-Wellington Local Health Integration Network ($347,381.72).

Deborah Maclatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University ($346,500.04).

Derk Max Blouw, also listed as president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University($337,652.90).

Here's an abridged, searchable version of the database of provincial public sector workers paid $100,000 or more last year, focused on the K-W area. The entire government database is available on the province's website.