Education leaders dominate top 10 on Sunshine List in K-W, Guelph
Leaders at educational facilities in Kitchener-Waterloo took eight of the top 10 local positions on the Ontario government's annual Sunshine List of people making more than $100,000 at government-funded agencies and institutions.
Ontario's annual Sunshine List, which names the highest-paid public sector employees, is out for 2018.
In the Kitchener-Waterloo-Guelph area, leaders of educational institutions place in eight of the 10 highest-paid provincially-funded positions.
The area has three large universities, a community college as well as other educational facilities.
From the provincial government public sector salary disclosure database, they are:
- Neil Turok, director of the Perimeter Institute ($524,182.51).
- Feridun Hamdullahpur president of the University of Waterloo ($475,631.08).
- Malcolm Maxwell, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital Corp. ($434,016.51).
- Franco Vaccarino, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Guelph ($423,648.06).
- John Tibbits, president, Conestoga College ($409,900.00).
- James Rush, vice-president, Academic and provost of the University of Waterloo ($399,680.76).
- Robert Myers, faculty at the Perimeter Institute ($355,669.32).
- Bruce Lauckner, CEO of Waterloo-Wellington Local Health Integration Network ($347,381.72).
- Deborah Maclatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University ($346,500.04).
- Derk Max Blouw, also listed as president and vice-chancellor of WilfridLaurier University($337,652.90).
