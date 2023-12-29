Planning ahead and communicating could make for a safer New Year's Eve says OPP

Ahead of the parties for New Year's Eve, Const. Joshua Cunningham with the Wellington County OPP said that planning ahead could make for a safer holiday this year.

"I think it's always good to have a plan in place," Cunningham said. "We've talked about it for years about having a safe way home whether that's a designated driver, a taxi, maybe rideshare — we want to plan to get home safely."

Cunningham also suggested having good communication with your friends and family and setting boundaries before the night begins.

"It's a lot easier to convince someone to arrange for a cab before they're drinking than when they have the courage of alcohol," he said.

When faced with a friend who has had too much to drink but is insisting on driving, although it may not feel right to get the police involved, Cunningham said that it's a "life and death situation."

"If you don't want to do this, to call the police on your friends, but if it's a matter of saving a life then certainly call 911," he said.

According to Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) there were 12,275 alcohol related charges in Ontario in 2021, and 3,382 charges related to drug use.

Choosing a designated driver

Cunningham said that choosing someone as a designated driver who isn't doing it reluctantly is key too.

"If you're relying on that person that is rarely a designated driver and it's not in their disposition to remain sober, then maybe you should look for a different designated driver," he said. "You need someone that's going to be dependable. Not someone that's forced into becoming it."

Cunningham explained that if somebody notices a driver on the road who may be impaired, to contact 911 right away.

"If you can get a license plate, great," he said. "If you can't, description of the vehicle would be great but just don't turn a blind eye because if we all start turning a blind eye to this problem it becomes a bigger problem."