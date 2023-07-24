Ontario rolls out programs to boost health staffing

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is now starting three programs aimed at bolstering staffing in the health-care sector.

These were previously announced but are launching now are:

A $40-million fund to encourage health-care providers to better connect patients to services.

A program to allow internationally trained physicians to work more quickly.

A nursing mentor program.

Hospitals across the province are grappling with a shortage of nurses that has led to dozens of temporary emergency room closures — the arbitrator who set hospital nurses' new contract says there are 9,000 registered nurse vacancies.

The Models of Care Innovation Fund will give funding to hospitals, family health teams and other health organizations for

projects to allow faster access to care and boost health-care worker capacity, such as a staffing pool between hospitals and virtual peer support for ER doctors in rural areas.

A Clinical Scholar Program will pair an experienced front-line nurse as a mentor with newly graduated or internationally trained nurses, which Jones said will both help those nurses and help retain experienced nurses.

As well, the province said, a "practice-ready" program for internationally trained physicians removes barriers for them and will see 50 new doctors working in Ontario by 2024.