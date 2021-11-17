Ontario to ramp up electric vehicle production, but not offer rebates on sales
Premier Doug Ford says government will focus on investing in production
Ontario aims to produce 400,000 electric and hybrid cars by 2030.
Premier Doug Ford shared his government's latest goals for the auto sector at a news conference in Guelph, Ont., on Wednesday.
The province says it intends to partner with the auto sector on new automaker mandates for hybrid and battery electric vehicles, establish a battery assembly plant and increase Ontario-made auto part exports.
The plan also involves a longstanding government goal to mine in northern Ontario for minerals used in batteries and more training for auto workers.
Ford says auto manufacturing is a cornerstone of well-paying jobs in Ontario and the industry must adapt with evolving demand for electric cars.
He says his government will focus on investing in production and won't offer a rebate for electric vehicle purchases just yet, but will see what the market dictates on the idea.
