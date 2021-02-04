Ontario wants you to create a digital ID. This MPP explains what it is and why

Ontario is setting up a Digital ID program and hopes to have it in place before the end of the year.

The government says it will help people "securely and conveniently prove their identity online." But people may not be fully aware of what the program is and what it will mean for how they do business with the province.

Michael Parsa is the MPP for Aurora Oak Ridges Richmond Hill and is also the Parliamentary assistant to the President of the Treasury Board. He joined CBC K-W's Craig Norris on The Morning Edition to explain what people need to know about the program.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Craig Norris: What exactly is a Digital ID?

MPP Michael Parsa: Digital ID is something that would help Ontarians be able to prove their identity online when they are looking for services that their government or even the private sector there offers. It's an easy and convenient way for Ontarians to be able to prove their identity online.

Norris: Give us an example of how we might use it.

Parsa: Think about, for example, right now Ontarians are using their cell phones for their banking purposes, right? And in this case, Craig, it's the same thing. We are trying to make it convenient for Ontarians. It's just another way to make things easier and simpler.

People will still have the opportunity to be able to go into banks or to be able to go and use their services physically to use their cards physically. But this is just, you know, another option for them.

Imagine a small business owner who has to go in and apply for permits and licenses … [and] has to do that in person right now. Well, then, if she no longer needs to do that, they can save time. They can save money.

Imagine a farmer, for example, you know, having to register their equipment or get licenses or, you know, get the employees registered. They don't have to leave, they can just stay at home or at their workplace and save time, money and doing this all online.

Norris: What happens if someone doesn't want a Digital ID? Will these be mandatory?

Parsa: Not at all. Like I said, it's just an option. So we are looking at this thing that this is just another way to make things convenient for people, so people still have the opportunity to be able to do all the things they wanted to in person.

We always say, you know, taking one person on-line is one less person in-line. So it actually works better for people who want to go in there physically to be able to use services. But it's just like I said, it's just a convenience and one added feature.

People have until Feb. 26 to be able to share their thoughts with us on this because we want to hear from them. It's Ontarians who are going to be using this and it's important for us to know how they want it, the way they want it and to what extent they want it and they have the opportunity to go on to Ontario.ca/digitalID to share their thoughts with us.

Norris: Why do you think this is such an important project right now?

Parsa: Well, you know, given what we went through with COVID, Craig, a lot of people, a lot of services that they're relying on, it's just people are, it's a convenient feature for them.

A lot of Ontarians we know that people are using their smartphones to do all kinds of things right now. And this is just, again, another option.

It's a choice for people to be able to use them, not having to go physically if they don't want to. Again, for those who want to, they have the opportunity to do so. It's just another choice being offered. And, you know, they think about it right now, Craig, all over the world, everything is becoming digital. We're moving toward that direction. And we need to give people, Ontarians a choice in order for those who want to have this opportunity for them to have this choice.

Norris: The government has created a deadline at the end of the year to roll out Digital ID. Are you worried that might be a little too ambitious?

Parsa: Well, look, we have the best and the brightest here in this province. We're going to get all kinds of feedback from Ontarians and we're going to introduce a platform that's going to be easy to use for people and it's going to be exactly what Ontarians want.

Ontario is a leader in many jurisdictions. And when it comes to digital data, we're going to be a leader as well. Ontarians don't like to be second to anyone. And we're going to make sure that this is another way to prove that.

Norris: Do you think people will trust the system, though, if they think that it's been rushed? I mean, obviously, there are always privacy concerns whenever we talk about living our lives more online. Do you think that people will trust this?

Parsa: There's no doubt that privacy and security is paramount to Ontarians and it is to our government, too, there's no doubt about that.

To reassure Ontarians, we'll be working with the office of the Privacy Commissioner to safeguard all the data and privacy of Ontarians, because that is, it's very important to all of us as individuals or government. It is paramount to all of us.

Norris: Let's just reiterate: what can people do right now to learn more and where can they go to offer you feedback? Take us through that one more time.

Parsa: So they go on to Ontario.ca/digitalID. There's a survey on there. It should take no more than 15 minutes to share their thoughts with us.

And we formulate all of that and using exactly what Ontarians want. The feedback is just so vital and so important for us because as I said, they're the ones who are going to be using it. We want to make sure we get it right.