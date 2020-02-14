The case of a Rockwood, Ont., construction company getting probation in a worker's death is an unusual one because it's only ever happened once before, says Jeremy Warning.

"It's exceptionally rare," he said.

Warning, an occupational health and safety lawyer with the firm Mathews Dinsdale and Clark LLP in Toronto, said there are legal questions around whether the justice of the peace can even impose probation on a corporation. He wrote about the case on his firm's website.

"Just based on the existing law in Ontario currently, there are quite a number of arguments that might be raised to suggest that indeed probation for a corporation is not amongst the available sentencing options," Warning said in an interview.

He said the Crown and defence in this case are likely looking at whether they should appeal the decision. They have 30 days to make that decision.

Warning said he's only aware of one other time where probation was given to a company. That was in 1996 and he says that case "was a little different." The Crown and defence agreed to the probation order in that case.

A number of conditions

In a ruling on Jan. 30, a Rockwood, Ont., construction company was fined $125,000 and also given 18 months probation after a worker died in March 2018 while working at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto.

The justice of the peace overseeing the case, where Vixman Construction Limited faced two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, gave the company a number of conditions it must follow.

They include:

A company representative must appear in court "when required."

The company must notify the court if it changes its address.

Within 14 days of the Jan. 31 ruling, the president of the company was ordered to attend an intake appointment with a probation officer at a Toronto courthouse.

The company president or a designate will report to the probation officer.

Within six months, the company must produce a video to be used in the training and education of workers in stopping falls and best practices "which may be featured" on the Ministry of Labour website.

Within 30 days, the company has to contact the editor of Infrastructure Health and Safety Association, Health and Safety Magazine "to publicly acknowledge the offence in an article" that will also discuss the company's enhanced fall protection safety talk, pre-safety inspection worksheets "and the remedial actions taken by Vixman to prevent future harm." That article will then be forwarded to the Ministry of Labour.

Justice of the Peace Gregory John Fantino said he felt "compelled to render a decision which deviates from the convention deterrence and fine paradigm."

"A human life should not be measured solely in terms of financial currency," Fantino wrote in the decision, even going so far as to bold and underline it.

'Creative sentencing' used elsewhere

Warning said other provinces, including Nova Scotia and Alberta, use "creative sentencing," which is when there are additional conditions companies must meet beyond paying a fine.

He said sometimes in those cases, the monetary fine is decreased while the companies meet the other conditions.

In the Vixman case, "we have the corporation not only sentenced to what would be the usual kind of penalty in this kind of case, but then also subject to these probationary terms which create additional obligations and require additional expenditures and effort by the corporation to comply with those terms," he said.

Warning noted the money from fines through provincial offences, including health and safety violations, go to the local municipalities.

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo reached out to staff for Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and asked if this case might open up a political conversation around courts using "creative sentencing" in Ontario.

The question was forwarded to ministry staff who said they couldn't comment.

"Probation orders are a sentencing tool provided for under the Provincial Offences Act," a ministry spokesperson said in an email. "As this matter is still within the appeal period, it would be inappropriate to comment further on the specifics of this case."

Listen the whole interview with lawyer Jeremy Warning: