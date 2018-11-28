One person dead after head-on collision near Drayton

Wellington County OPP say one person has died in a head-on crash near Drayton.

The collision occurred on Wellington County Road 8 in Mapleton, at approximately 4:30 p.m, between a truck and a sedan.

Another person has been taken to the local hospital.

OPP say the roads leading to the scene of the crash will be closed and traffic is currently being rerouted to help with the investigation.

The public can expect the roads to be closed for six hours or longer.