Old Marina Restaurant 'looks done for' after massive fire in Puslinch

A massive fire has destroyed a large portion of the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Puslinch, Guelph, North Dumfries and Kitchener responded to the fire Saturday on McClintock Drive.

Puslinch Fire and Rescue said the structure of the restaurant was "fully involved" in the fire.

Five different fire departments helped put out the fire at Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch on Saturday. (Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service)

The news of the fire prompted a flood of reaction on social media from former patrons of the restaurant.

"Absolutely terrible," tweeted Steve Thomson. "We were supposed to be there tonight for a family dinner. Great place to eat we will [definitely] support when they rebuild."



"Extremely saddened by the fire at the Old Marina," tweeted April King. "So many of us have created long lasting memories here. I am pleased to hear that all are okay, but am really feeling for the owners and staff right now."

"It looks done for," tweeted Kathleen O'Grady. "It was always a favourite when I visited my hometown."

Fire crews will be on scene Sunday to determine the cause of the fire.