OHL's Kitchener Rangers draft 2 defensemen in CHL Import Draft

The Kitchener Rangers added two new defensemen to their prospect pool at Thursday's Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

Each CHL team across the country has the chance to select two non-Canadian players at the import draft. During the season they can only have two foreign players on their roster.

The Rangers selected Finn Ville Ottavainen with the 35th overall pick, and took Swede Axel Bergkvist 95th overall.

Ottavainen was born in 2002 and is listed as six-foot-three-inches tall and 183 pounds. Bergkvist was born in 2000 and is listed as five-foot-nine-inches tall and 200 pounds. Both played in their home countries last year.

Kitchener's General Manager Mike McKenzie describes both as smart players who can move the puck and create offensive chances from the blue line.

Kitchener carried two import players on their roster last year, Russian forward Alexei Lipanov and Swedish forward Rickard Hugg.

Hugg also served as the team's captain. Both of those players have signed professional contracts and are moving on from the team.

McKenzie says this opens up space for the new draftees and that both Ottavainen and Bergkvist have a chance to make an immediate impact in the league.

Kitchener's 2019-2020 regular season begins at home on Sept. 21.