Kitchener electrical company fined $60K after 3 workers burned on job site

A Kitchener electrical company has been fined a total of $60,000 after three workers suffered burns on the job.

The fine was handed down by a judge on Monday after O'Connor Electric Ltd. and one of its supervisors pleaded guilty.

Three workers received burns from an arc flash while working on an energized electrical system at White Oaks Mall in London on Jan. 11, 2018.

A six person crew including the supervisor were working to upgrade the service in an electrical room at the mall. Their job was to shut down the existing service and install a new disconnect switch and wiring.

While the three workers installed the disconnect, an arc flash occurred, meaning that the system hadn't actually been shut down.

O'Connor Electric Ltd. was charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSHA) for failing to "establish and implement written measures and procedures to ensure that workers are adequately protected from electrical shock and burn."

The supervisor was charged with failing to ensure workers followed OSHA guidelines for properly disconnecting the power supply.

O'Connor will pay a $55,000 fine, while the supervisor was fined $5,000. A 25 per cent victim fine surcharge was also imposed and will be credited to a provincial fund for victims of crime.