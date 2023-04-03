After 25 years, Cambridge's Tour de Grand cycling event calls it quits

After 25 years, the Cambridge Tour de Grand has been cancelled.

Organizers made the announcement on its website. The cycling event, which has raised funds for local organizations including the hospital and KidsAbility, was scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 11.

The statement on the event website listed a number of reasons why the tour was cancelled:

Many long-time volunteers who helped organized the event have retired and it's been difficult to recruit new members.

Funding from the city through a community grants program was cancelled.

Previous insurance coverage was cancelled and the cost to replace it was too high.

Costs for essentials, including having police on hand for the event, "have increased substantially."

The event's organizers said anyone who had already registered for this event will receive a refund in the next few weeks.

The organizers offered some hope to cyclists.

"Discussions are underway to start planning a new type of community cycling event for 2024," the statement said.