No active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes in Waterloo region

For the first time in months, there are no COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo region.

The last active outbreak was at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener. The region announced on the home's website that the outbreak was declared over on July 6. The most recent outbreak at the home involved one person who lives there and four staff members. This was the third outbreak at the home, which is operated by the Region of Waterloo.

An outbreak was declared when just one resident or staff member at a home tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

When there is an outbreak at a facility, all visits to people living in the home are halted until the outbreak is declared over. Some residents and staff may also go through additional testing for COVID-19, health officials say.

In total, there have been 312 positive cases in people living in various care homes throughout the region and 193 cases in people who work at the homes. As well, 94 of the region's 116 deaths were people who lived in long-term care and retirement homes.

The hardest hit was Forest Heights Revera, which saw 178 cases in residents, 73 in staff and 51 deaths. In June, the province announced St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener would temporarily manage the long-term care home. The outbreak was declared over June 30.