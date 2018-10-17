Multi-vehicle crash sends four to hospital, police investigating

Two people were seriously injured and sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision that happened in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

Waterloo regional police said a Kitchener man was travelling eastbound on Westmount Road at around 11 a.m. when his SUV collided with a line of vehicles stopped at a red light at the Ottawa Street S. intersection.

Including the SUV, police said a total of six vehicles were directly affected by the crash.

One person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life threatening injuries and a second person with serious injuries was taken to a local hospital.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police said the road remained closed until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and the investigation into the collision continues.

Today on bike home; 9 vehicle crash Westmnt/Ott. 2nd crash here in 1mnth. 1 van narrowly misses bus shltr, travels 10m along sidewalk. My gr7/8 stdnts would have been walking home. WHO will ask the diffclt. questions? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safestreetdesign?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#safestreetdesign</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RegionWaterloo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RegionWaterloo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DaveJaworsky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaveJaworsky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/berryonline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@berryonline</a> <a href="https://t.co/9G5uiEaSbX">pic.twitter.com/9G5uiEaSbX</a> —@s_weldon



