Multi-vehicle crash sends four to hospital, police investigating

Two people were seriously injured and sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision that happened in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

Police said a total of six vehicles were directly affected by the crash

CBC News ·
Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Westmount Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener. (Scott Weldon/ Twitter)

Waterloo regional police said a Kitchener man was travelling eastbound on Westmount Road at around 11 a.m. when his SUV collided with a line of vehicles stopped at a red light at the Ottawa Street S. intersection.

Including the SUV, police said a total of six vehicles were directly affected by the crash. 

One person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life threatening injuries and a second person with serious injuries was taken to a local hospital. 

Two other people suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police said the road remained closed until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and the investigation into the collision continues.


 

