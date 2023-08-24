Nicholas Hague, a defenceman for the Vegas Golden Knights, is bringing the Stanley Cup home to Kitchener, Ont., on Sunday. He talks about his early hockey years, attending Kitchener Rangers games and what it was like when his team won the biggest prize in the NHL.

"Sometimes I don't believe it," the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman told CBC K-W's The Morning Edition host Craig Norris.

"I kind of have to sit there and be like, 'Wow, we really did do that.'"

Hague, 24, and his teammates beat Florida in the best-of-seven NHL final in June, limiting the Panthers to one win. It's the first Cup win for Vegas, which joined the NHL as an expansion team for the 2017-2018 season.

When Hague learned he would be getting his day with the trophy, he chose to bring it back to Kitchener, a decision he said he didn't hesitate to make.

"I think that one of the coolest things about winning is to be able to share it with your loved ones and the people that support you along the way," he said. "It's going to be awesome. It's going to be a great day — to be able to, you know, share with loved ones, share with the community, share with all the people I grew up with."

Growing up playing hockey, Hague was a Jr. Ranger from the first year he could play for them.

"Since I can remember, like since I was four years old and started playing hockey, it's been in Kitchener."

As a child, Hague's father had season tickets to the Rangers' OHL team. Hague said that, unless they had somewhere else to be, they would turn up at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium every Friday night.

"We had our two seats there and we'd watch a ton of games," he said.

Once he was old enough for the OHL draft, Hague wound up playing for the Mississauga Steelheads.

"So every time we came back to play [in Kitchener] ... it was always one of my favourites."

Hague was drafted 34th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL draft.

About winning the Stanley Cup, he said: "Obviously, yes, that's the dream. Did I ever think it was a realistic dream? Probably not.

"There's guys who have played long NHL careers and haven't gotten the chance or haven't won one. So that's where I feel very fortunate."

'We are so proud'

The City of Kitchener is gearing up to honour Hague and celebrate the trophy on Sunday.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be at the Activa Sportsplex at 135 Lennox Lewis Way. Participants will have a chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup as well as meet Hague and get his autograph.

"We are so proud of hometown hockey inspiration Nic Hague. The entire community watched with great pride and excitement as the Golden Knights won the [Stanley Cup] championship," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a release.

"Nic reminds all of us to never give up on our childhood dreams and that with hard work and determination, anything is possible."