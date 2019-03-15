Waterloo region leaders pledge support after New Zealand mosque attacks

Leaders in Waterloo region who woke up to the news of shootings at mosques in New Zealand pledged their support for people half a world away.

There were 49 people killed and another 48 injured after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the attack an "extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic tweeted "love and support" from the city.

"Today, our global family shares in your grief and in remembering that #LoveBeatsHate," he wrote.

The love & support of the people of <a href="https://twitter.com/CityKitchener?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityKitchener</a> stands with the people of <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristchurchCC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristchurchCC</a> & especially the families & friends of the 49+ victims of today's tragic <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChristchurchMosqueAttack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChristchurchMosqueAttack</a>. Today, our global family shares in your grief and in remembering that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveBeatsHate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveBeatsHate</a>. <a href="https://t.co/UHPnpLSIH5">pic.twitter.com/UHPnpLSIH5</a> —@berryonline

My heart goes out to the victims, friends, family, and the first responders in Christchurch. Hate has no place in this world. I stand with the local Muslim community and all Waterloo citizens against Islamaphobia and this act of terrorism. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewZealandStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewZealandStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveBeatsHate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveBeatsHate</a> —@DaveJaworsky

Like many of us, I’m just now awaking to hear of the madness from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChristChurch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChristChurch</a>. 49 dead for nothing. For worshipping. For being Muslim. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Guelph?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Guelph</a> stands against any and all evil acts of terror like what was conducted and stand in solidarity with <a href="https://twitter.com/MSOFG_SM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSOFG_SM</a> today. —@CamGuthrie

Fauzia Mazhar with the Coalition of Muslim Women wrote an empassioned Facebook post, saying it was "hard to describe the feelings."

"Sad for the hate that human beings are able to fester to the extent that they kill other human beings, often complete strangers who have done nothing wrong," she wrote.

"Afraid for the safety of loved ones? I am."

She also called out politicians who use Islamophobia and racism to gain power.

The Kitchener Masjid retweeted a statement from the Muslim Association of Canada in which they said they are "left speechless" by the attack.