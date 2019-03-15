Skip to Main Content
Waterloo region leaders pledge support after New Zealand mosque attacks
New

Waterloo region leaders pledge support after New Zealand mosque attacks

Local leaders are reacting to the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.

'Afraid for the safety of loved ones? I am,' wrote Fauzia Mazhar with Coalition of Muslim Women

CBC News ·
Members of a family react outside the mosque following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. Leaders in Waterloo region expressed their sympathies for the people killed and injured in the attacks. (Martin Hunter/SNPA/Reuters)

Leaders in Waterloo region who woke up to the news of shootings at mosques in New Zealand pledged their support for people half a world away.

There were 49 people killed and another 48 injured after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the attack an "extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic tweeted "love and support" from the city.

"Today, our global family shares in your grief and in remembering that #LoveBeatsHate," he wrote.

Fauzia Mazhar with the Coalition of Muslim Women wrote an empassioned Facebook post, saying it was "hard to describe the feelings."

"Sad for the hate that human beings are able to fester to the extent that they kill other human beings, often complete strangers who have done nothing wrong," she wrote.

"Afraid for the safety of loved ones? I am."

She also called out politicians who use Islamophobia and racism to gain power.

The Kitchener Masjid retweeted a statement from the Muslim Association of Canada in which they said they are "left speechless" by the attack.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us