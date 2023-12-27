On the 1st day of 2024, Ontario Parks wants you to take a hike

It might not seem intuitive to go hiking during the warmer months, but Ontario Parks is encouraging folks to get out for a walk atin their local park on Jan. 1 for their annual First Day Hike event.

The initiative — done in the name of physical and mental health according to Ontario Parks — will be held at locations across the province.

"It's super important to make sure that we're prioritizing time outside in the winter because it's that time of year where we tend to just spend more time inside," said Megan Birrell, Ontario Parks' assistant program coordinator.

"Time outside in the winter is awesome for our minds and bodies."

There are more than 114 provincial parks in Ontario, and of those, there are about 30 that are open year round and will be participating in the event.

Birrell explained that First Day Hike is about "[setting] intentions for the year and [starting] it off right by kicking off the new year outside."

A 'grounding practice'

Colin McCusker, the president of the Guelph Hiking Trail Club in Guelph, Ont. describes hiking in the winter as "a grounding practice" and "meditative."

"I find that the hardest part is just getting out," he said. "Once I'm there and moving it's totally OK."

The Guelph Hiking Trail Club has been around for 52 years, and helps to maintain more than 80 kms of trails in the city. They also organize regular guided hikes for all skill levels.

McCusker sees benefits to being out on a trail in the winter versus the summer. He said that lighter crowds means more solitude and explained that there's "something about breathing in that cold, crisp air."

When it comes to winter hiking attire, McCusker referenced the Alfred Wainwright quote: "There's no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing."

"I totally agree with that," he said. "I think when I decided to invest in some under layers of merino wool and things like that it's just given me less reason to say no to being out there in the cold."

Birrell suggests that those who want to go for a stroll at one of the provincial parks on the first of the month should book in advance even for a day trip.