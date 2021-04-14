New COVID-19 variant detected in Waterloo region as cases top 100 for second day

Region of Waterloo Public Health has identified a single new case of the COVID-19 B1351 variant first detected in South Africa.

It's the second type of mutation that has emerged in the region. There have been 40 reported cases of the B117 variant first detected in the UK.

The total number of variant of concern cases since tracking began is 901.

Public health reported 114 new infections on Wednesday — the second day the region has seen new cases top 100.

One more person has died as a result of the infection. There have been 246 COVID-related deaths since March 2021.

Thirty-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are 639 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo region.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 4,156 new cases on Wednesday with 1,877 people in hospital with the infection.

18 active outbreaks

There's a new outbreak declared at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School with two cases.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at:

Highland Public School with three cases.

Waterloo Collegiate Institute with two cases.

St. Luke Catholic Elementary School with two cases.

Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School with two cases.

Other outbreaks include:

Two at Elite Day Care: one with five cases and another with two cases.

One at YMCA Brigadoon with five cases.

One at a congregate setting with four cases.

One at St. Mary's General Hospital, fourth floor.

One at a trucking company with two cases.

One at an office with two cases.

One at a food and beverage service with three cases.

One at a trades and related service with two cases.

One at a food processing workplace with three cases.

One at a place of worship with two cases.

One at an optometrist's office with three cases.

One at a manufacturing workplace with seven cases.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, the region has administered a total of 123,446 doses.

Eighteen per cent of the region's population has received at least one dose and more than two per cent is fully vaccinated.

Twenty-three per cent of eligible population, over age 18, has received at least one dose.

The region's seven day average of doses administered is 3,055.