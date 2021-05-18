New aquatic centre coming to RBJ Schlegel Park in Kitchener

All three levels of government are kicking in money to build a new aquatic centre at RBJ Schlegel Park in southwest Kitchener.

The centre will include an eight-lane, 25-metre pool with a removable floor and ramp access, along with bleacher seating, public washrooms and multi-purpose rooms.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said building new community facilities will be important in the years to come given the city's growing population.

"Waterloo region is the second fastest growing metropolitan area in Canada. Southwest Kitchener is the fastest growing area in our region, and is expected to double in population by 2041," said Vrbanovic at a virtual announcement Tuesday.

Pre-pandemic, Vrbanovic city pools were often at capacity and received an average of about 110,000 annual visits.

"Existing pools will not meet future growing demand and this trend would only get worse if it wasn't for this new announcement today," he said.

The federal government is contributing $9.7 million to the project, the province is contributing $8.1 million and the city is contributing $6.5 million.

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, who lives in southwest Kitchener, said the RBJ Schlegel Park has been a "game changer" for families in the area.

"As a father with young children, I know how important having a place for them to run and play close to home is for their well-being," said Harris.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, who described herself as an avid swimmer, said recreational facilities are important for both physical and mental health. She said she hopes to visit the aquatic centre once it's built.

"I will do a cannonball into the pool," said McKenna. "Happy to race anyone, I'll just be delighted to be there."

Construction on the new aquatic centre is expected to wrap up by 2025, Vrbanovic said.

A name for the facility has not yet been chosen.