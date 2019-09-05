New 'dynamic' accessibility symbol in Cambridge a long time coming: advocates

The traditional accessibility symbol in Cambridge is getting a facelift, thanks to a recent push from accessibility advocates in the city.

This week, Cambridge city council voted unanimously to approve a new accessibility logo for use on public property.

The change has been a long time coming, said Sheri Roberts, chair of the city's accessibility advisory committee who pushed for the change.

The new logo is more dynamic and inclusive of people with disabilities, she said.

"It's more about the message that it's sending … that people with disabilities are moving through our communities and are active and very engaged in the community," she told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.

Roberts said residents can soon see the new symbol on the painted portion of accessible parking spots, in change rooms without a washroom, at service counters and anywhere with accessible seating.

Going forward, any new projects in the city will also bear the new signage.

They will have to keep using the old, officially legislated symbol in washrooms and on poles in front of parking spots.

Cambridge hopes other municipalities will join them and cities like Mississauga, Hamilton and Toronto in using the new signs.

"I'm just hopeful that we can set a nice precedent, and other municipalities will follow suit," Roberts said.

The city hopes to put in the first one right by city hall, in a painting party planned for September 20.