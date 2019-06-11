Two women seek NDP nomination in Waterloo

Two women are seeking the nomination to be the NDP candidate in Waterloo for this fall's federal election.

Sandee Lovas is an anti-poverty and mental health advocate. Lori Campbell is the director of the Shatitsirótha' Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul's University College at the University of Waterloo.

The nomination meeting will be on July 3 at the Waterloo Rec Complex.

Whoever wins the nomination will be up against incumbent Bardish Chagger, who is a Liberal MP, Conservative candidate Jerry Zhang and Green candidate Kirsten Wright.

The federal election will be held Oct. 21.