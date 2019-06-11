Skip to Main Content
Two women seek NDP nomination in Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Sandee Lovas and Lori Campbell are both seeking the NDP nomination in Waterloo ahead of this fall's federal election.
CBC News ·
Two women are seeking the NDP nomination in Waterloo: Lori Campbell (left) and Sandee Lovas. The nomination meeting will be July 3. (Submitted photos)

Sandee Lovas is an anti-poverty and mental health advocate. Lori Campbell is the director of the Shatitsirótha' Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul's University College at the University of Waterloo.

The nomination meeting will be on July 3 at the Waterloo Rec Complex.

Whoever wins the nomination will be up against incumbent Bardish Chagger, who is a Liberal MP, Conservative candidate Jerry Zhang and Green candidate Kirsten Wright.

The federal election will be held Oct. 21.

